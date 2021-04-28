Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.39% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

FRGI opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

