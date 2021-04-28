Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 10,281 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 356.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $502.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,694. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.04. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $504.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.