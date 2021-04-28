Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,409 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,472 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

