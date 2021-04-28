Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 3.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,213 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 667,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,294,191. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

