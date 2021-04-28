Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 194,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 154,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

