Filecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $149.76 or 0.00272432 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.26 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.91 or 0.01031270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.10 or 0.00724197 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,876.05 or 0.99826267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 68,510,801 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

