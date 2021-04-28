Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLMMF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Filo Mining from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

FLMMF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

