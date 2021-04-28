Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLMMF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Filo Mining from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

FLMMF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

