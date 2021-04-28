Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,744 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 143.5% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 145,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 85,862 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.0% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

