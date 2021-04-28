Financial Contrast: First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) vs. ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Acceptance and ProSight Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86% ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and ProSight Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.21 $15.36 million N/A N/A ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.12

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProSight Global beats First Acceptance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

