Financial Review: Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) & PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protalex and PPD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A PPD 0 12 4 0 2.25

PPD has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.65%. Given PPD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PPD is more favorable than Protalex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protalex and PPD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalex N/A N/A -$5.03 million N/A N/A PPD $4.03 billion 4.02 $47.82 million $0.98 47.14

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Protalex.

Profitability

This table compares Protalex and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalex N/A N/A N/A PPD 0.21% -11.06% 2.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Protalex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of PPD shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PPD beats Protalex on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protalex Company Profile

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

