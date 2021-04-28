Financial Survey: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65% Incyte -13.62% -13.66% -9.98%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Incyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Incyte 1 8 9 0 2.44

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 195.45%. Incyte has a consensus price target of $100.85, indicating a potential upside of 19.56%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Incyte.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Incyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Incyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -1.64 Incyte $2.16 billion 8.59 $446.91 million $2.23 37.83

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incyte has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Incyte beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for steroid-refractory chronic graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); itacitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat naÃ¯ve chronic GVHD; and pemigatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome, and Tumor agnostic. In addition, the company engages in developing Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. Additionally, the company develops Retifanlimab that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Merus N.V.; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Innovent Biologics, Inc.; Zai Lab Limited; and Cellenkos, Inc., as well as clinical collaborations with MorphoSys AG and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

