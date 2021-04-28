Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Up to $13.60

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $14.33. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNCH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

