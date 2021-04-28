Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.36. Findev shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

About Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.