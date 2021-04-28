FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $71.59 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.59 million and $15.01 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001168 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001530 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 755,047,212 coins and its circulating supply is 232,701,543 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

