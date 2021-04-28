FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Mizuho

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information security company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FEYE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 98,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. FireEye has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management boosted its position in FireEye by 111.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 452,646 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 238,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management lifted its position in FireEye by 290.2% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 628,200 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after buying an additional 467,200 shares during the period. BB&T Securities acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,750 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

