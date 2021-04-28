FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

FEYE traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. 279,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,278. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

