FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the information security company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FEYE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 137,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

