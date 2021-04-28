FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.FireEye also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.410 EPS.

FEYE traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. 484,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,278. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FireEye has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FEYE. Barclays increased their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.77.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

