FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Trading Down 4.1%

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 29,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,872,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FireEye by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

