FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $246-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.07 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.410 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FEYE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.77.

FEYE stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,278. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FireEye has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

