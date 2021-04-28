Firo (FIRO) Price Tops $10.90

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Firo coin can now be bought for $10.90 or 0.00019870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Firo has a market cap of $128.67 million and $7.13 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,867.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.15 or 0.04964969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.14 or 0.00466834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $886.59 or 0.01615877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.47 or 0.00793679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.60 or 0.00516886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00062727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00426022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,802,351 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

