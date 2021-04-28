First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FACO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,071. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

