First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.04

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.04 and last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 8940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Truist Securities increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after buying an additional 1,833,979 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,264,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

