First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,624. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276 over the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

