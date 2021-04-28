First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

