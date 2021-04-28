First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 360,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,750. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.