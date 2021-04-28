First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issues Earnings Results

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

Shares of FFWM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. 3,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,687. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

