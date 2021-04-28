First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.48

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 9664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

