First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Johannson L. Yap Sells 15,000 Shares

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 693,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,784,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,228,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 249,009 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

