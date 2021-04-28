First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.79.

FR stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

