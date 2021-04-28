First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Shares of FIBK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. 1,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,515. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.