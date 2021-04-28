First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 8,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $151,788.71. Also, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,841.20. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First National by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. First National has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

