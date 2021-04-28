First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.67.

FN stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.11 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$366,414,985.72.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

