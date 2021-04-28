First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.67.
FN stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.11 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10.
In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$366,414,985.72.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
Featured Story: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.