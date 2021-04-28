First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FPAFY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. 19,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.