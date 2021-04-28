First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.84. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 243,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $181.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.47. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $182.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

