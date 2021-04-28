First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.47. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

