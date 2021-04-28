First Reserve Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 150,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

