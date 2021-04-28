First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 4,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.01.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.