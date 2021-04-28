First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, an increase of 454.8% from the March 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,620 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF accounts for approximately 14.9% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned about 77.56% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $60,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of DALI opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.

