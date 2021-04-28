First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DVOL opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

