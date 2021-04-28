First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Up 198.0% in April

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of FGM stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

