First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FTAG stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

