First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 76.4% in April

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the March 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 126,887 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $75.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44.

