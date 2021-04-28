First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Update

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of FPXE stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $33.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82.

