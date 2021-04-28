First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GRID stock opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 668.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.