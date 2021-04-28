First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $57.64. Approximately 3,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 25,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80.

