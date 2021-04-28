First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 1,135.3% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) by 216.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 19.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:FTXD opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

