First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 67,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 58,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.