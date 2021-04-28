First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 246.3% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FYC stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $77.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 658.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $855,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $1,627,000.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.