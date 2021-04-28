FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

